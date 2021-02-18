Altria Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Guidance

Altria Group has reaffirmed its guidance for 2021 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in a range of $4.49 to $4.62, representing a growth rate of 3 percent to 6 percent from an adjusted diluted EPS base of $4.36 in 2020.

Speaking at the virtual Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on Feb. 17, CEO Billy Gifford, and CFO Sal Mancuso discussed how Altria is “moving beyond smoking,” advancing its 10-year vision and continuing to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to create long-term shareholder value through sustainability.

“The pursuit of our vision is about sustainability and businesses that are aligned with the responsibility expectations of our stakeholders,” said Gifford. “We have an unmatched portfolio of noncombustible products in the U.S. market today that we’re rapidly expanding, we’re investing in research and development on innovative noncombustible products and we believe we can continue to deliver significant value for our shareholders while moving beyond smoking.”

In its presentation, Altria announced its new corporate responsibility focus areas and shared examples of its continued ESG leadership. Altria published the first in a series of corporate responsibility progress reports: Engage and Lead Responsibly. This report details Altria’s new 2025 corporate responsibility goals.