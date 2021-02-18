Davidoff Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Luc Hyvernat will be Oettinger Davidoff’s next senior vice president and chief commercial officer, effective March 1, reports Halfwheel.

Hyvernat succeeds Jim Young, who left the company last month after nearly a decade with Davidoff. Hyvernat is currently the international director for Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. He has more than 20 years of experience in the tobacco industry, working for Altadis, Imperial Brands and SEITA.

“With his longstanding track record of international leadership roles and extensive experience in the tobacco industry, I am convinced that Luc Hyvernat will make a significant contribution to accelerate the commercial growth of our company,” said Beat Hauenstein, CEO of Oettinger Davidoff. “Together with the regional business leaders, Luc Hyvernat will further enhance our company’s commercial transformation to remain the best-in-class organization for our trade partners and consumers.”