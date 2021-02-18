Nveed Chaudhary Joins Broughton Nicotine Services

Broughton Nicotine Services has appointed Nveed Chaudhary as chief regulatory officer.

This appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile additions to the team at the contract research organization specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Having built a leading reputation for advancing a smoke-free future by helping ENDS companies bring non-combustible products to market, the business is now also moving into modern oral nicotine products, heated tobacco products and cannabidiol products.

“We are absolutely delighted to have brought Nveed on-board,” said Paul Moran, CEO of Broughton Nicotine Services. “He is one of a small number of experts in the industry to have developed scientific and regulatory strategies that have delivered the highly sought-after marketing order for both premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) and modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications. Nveed’s depth of knowledge and experience will further help Broughton’s clients shape the future of next generation nicotine products.”

Previously head of harm reduction science at Imperial Brands and director of strategic communications at Philip Morris International, Nveed was a core team member of the successful IQOS PMTA and MRTP regulatory submissions and director for the Myblu PMTA submission program. He is a recognized expert in the nicotine sector, author of over 25 peer-reviewed publications and speaker at international lung disease and tobacco harm reduction conferences.

“My career goal has always been to reduce the burden that lung disease has on patients, society and public health,” said Chaudhary. “To combat the harm effects caused by smoking it’s important to offer consumers high quality, rigorously tested and regulated non-combustible products.

“Broughton Nicotine Services act as the bridge between the industry and global regulators. By applying experience and knowledge we partner with manufacturers to help them secure Marketing Orders for safer next generation products.

“It’s clear that the business shares my drive to accelerate the creation of a smoke-free future and I’m excited to be part of the team.”