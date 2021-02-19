Zimbabwe Industry Marketing Board Seeks New CEO

Andrew Matibiri will step down as CEO of Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) after his term ends in April, according to Newsday.

Matibiri has led the industry regulator for 15 years. Government regulations restrict a parastatal CEO’s term to 10 years, but the rule was not yet in effect when Matibiri took the helm.

The TIMB board has contracted Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC) to search for the new chief.

“Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd has been contracted by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitable candidate for the position of chief executive officer,” IPC said in a vacancy advert published in late 2020.

“The CEO is accountable for leading the business thorough the initiation and implementation of strategies to unlock its full potential through the effective utilization of the material, financial and human resources, and supervision of all operational units.”

According to TIMB data, 180.8 million kg valued at US$452.3 million was delivered to the country’s contract and auction floors during the 2020 season. During the same period last year, 240 million kg valued US$479 million went under the hammer.