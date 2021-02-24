Coesia Appoints New CEO

Coesia has appointed Alessandro Parimbelli as its new chief executive officer, the company announced in a statement.

Parimbelli comes from Jabil Circuit where he was executive vice president and chief executive officer of the company’s enterprise and infrastructure division.

The new CEO will continue the process of innovation and growth at Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The group, whose sole shareholder and president is Isabella Seragnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has more than 8,000 employees.

Coesia’s companies include prominent tobacco machinery suppliers such as G.D, Cerulean, Comas, Flexlink, Molins and Sasib.