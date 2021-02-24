Imperial Brands Names Chief Consumer Officer

Imperial Brands has appointed former PepsiCo and Fonterra executive Anindya Dasgupta as chief consumer officer effective May 1, 2021.

This is a role reporting to CEO Stefan Bomhard and created to reinforce the importance of consumer centricity to the company’s new strategy and five-year plan.

“Anindya has outstanding consumer, brand and innovation experience, having held senior roles in significant international companies such as PepsiCo, GlaxoSmithKline and Fonterra,” Bomhard said in a statement. “The consumer is at the core of our new strategy, and Anindya will ensure that we have the right marketing, brand and portfolio management capabilities to successfully deliver our five-year plan to transform Imperial.”

“Imperial is a company with great potential, and I am delighted to be joining at a time when Stefan and the team are implementing an exciting strategy that will rejuvenate the business and unlock value for our stakeholders,” said Dasgupta.

Dasgupta has held executive international marketing, brand and general management positions in multiple markets, including the U.S., India, Singapore, Thailand and the U.K. After working in various positions within the consumer goods division at GlaxoSmithKline, he joined PepsiCo where he held various roles, including senior director of the global beverages group. He then joined the world’s largest dairy exporter, Fonterra, where his roles included chief marketing officer and global head of consumer business.