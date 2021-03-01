Existential Threats

Many participants shared Cohen’s concern about B2B shipments. However, just a few days after the conference ended, those fears were alleviated. On Feb. 19, the USPS published in the Federal Register its rules for mailing ENDS products. This means the rule will take effect on March 27, 2021. The USPS rule states that the agency will mail vapor products under narrowly defined circumstances, including B2B. Exceptions include:

Intrastate shipments within Alaska or Hawaii;

Shipments between verified and authorized tobacco industry businesses for business purposes, or between such businesses and federal or state agencies for regulatory purposes;

Lightweight shipments mailed between adult individuals, limited to 10 per 30-day period;

Limited shipments of cigarettes sent by verified and authorized manufacturers to adult smokers for consumer testing purposes;

Limited shipments by federal agencies for public health purposes under similar rules applied to manufacturers conducting consumer testing.

Azim Chowdhury, a partner at Keller and Heckman who moderated the seminar, said that the PACT Act has historically exempted B2B deliveries from the USPS ban. Specifically, the USPS ban does not extend to tobacco products mailed only for business purposes between legally operating businesses that have all applicable state and federal government licenses or permits and are engaged in tobacco product manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, export, import, testing, investigation or research.

“Companies seeking to use USPS for business-to-business deliveries must first submit an application to the USPS Pricing and Classification Service Center and comply with several other shipping, labeling and delivery requirements,” said Chowdhury.

The USPS rules also state that the listed exceptions cannot feasibly be applied to inbound or outbound international mail, mail to or from the Freely Associated States or mail presented at overseas Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office or Diplomatic Post Office locations and destined to addresses in the United States. Because of this inability, all ENDS products “in such mail are non-mailable, without exception.”

In addition to the non-mailing provisions, the PACT Act requires anyone who sells cigarettes or smokeless tobacco to register with the ATF and the tobacco tax administrators of the states into which a shipment is made or in which an advertisement or offer is disseminated, according to Chowdhury. Retailers who ship cigarettes or smokeless tobacco to consumers are further required to label packages as containing tobacco, verify the age and identity of the customer at purchase, use a delivery method (other than USPS) that checks ID and obtains an adult customer signature at delivery, and maintain records of delivery sales for a period of four years after the date of sale, among other things.

Excluded from the statutory definition are products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sale as “tobacco cessation products or for other therapeutic purposes and marketed and sold solely for such purposes.” The USPS also proposes to treat ENDS as a standalone category, “albeit one generally subject to the same restrictions and exceptions as cigarettes, consistent with the statute.”

The PACT Act also mandates that the ATF produce a list of noncompliant sellers who have violated the conditions of the PACT Act. If a company gets on the noncompliant list, Cohen says that even the common carriers cannot ship the company’s products. He explained that anyone can nominate entities who they believe are noncompliant of the PACT Act.

“We send a letter out to them indicating that we’re considering putting them on the list. The company has an opportunity to reply and explain to us why they are in compliance,” said Cohen. “Then we make a decision … distribute this [list] to the post office, to credit card companies, to common carriers, and they cannot ship goods sold by people that are on the

list.”