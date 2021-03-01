FDA Warns E-Liquid Sellers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to 18 manufacturers selling unauthorized e-liquids. The companies did not submit premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline.

The companies that received warning letters include Square Vape Labs, The Vapor Emporium, Tally Ho Vapor Tonic, The Vape Corner., Dripco d/b/a Dripco Vape Co., VaporIce, Vapor Maven E-Juice, Vapor City Plus, Vapor Invasion, Vaporatory, Chuckin’ Clouds Vape Shop, Black Dog Reserve, California Vaping Company, The Chubby Baker, Smooth, Bulldog Vapor, Adore eLiquid and E-Cig Outlet.

While each warning letter issued cites specific products as examples, collectively these companies have listed a combined total of more than 234,000 products with the FDA.

Per a court order, applications for premarket review for certain deemed new tobacco products on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016—including e-liquids—were required to be submitted to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020. For companies that submitted applications by that deadline, the FDA generally intends to continue to defer enforcement for up to one year pending review unless there is a negative action taken by the FDA on the application.

The FDA recently published an update on its progress on the processing and review of the applications received by Sept. 9, including a list of companies that submitted timely applications.