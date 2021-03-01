Kaival Expands Distribution

Kaival Brands has three new distribution partners for its Bidi Vapor products: Smoker Friendly International, Avail Vapor and Hilmes Distributing. These three additional distributors push the potential U.S. store count for Bidi Vapor products above 46,000, up from 10,000 in 2020.

According to Bidi Vapor, distributor interest in its products has increased greatly following its receipt of a premarket tobacco product application filing letter from the Food and Drug Administration. As the company’s product moves into the substantive review phase, Bidi Vapor anticipates it will continue to update investors on additional new distribution agreements.

“These new partners will become a large new revenue stream for Bidi and Kaival,” said Niraj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands, in a statement. “It is important to note our 2020 sales of just under $100 million were achieved with a distribution network of 10,000 stores and in less than 10 months of operation.

“Today’s new distribution partner announcements bring our network to over 46,000 store locations. The strength and breadth of these partnerships fuels our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our 2021 projection of $400 [million] to 450 million in sales.”