Lessons From History

Openly boosting the market

I wrote above that the authorities were repeating mistakes, but this is a little misleading, at least in the U.S. because there the authorities seem to have OK’d open carry in respect of mistakes—they seem to be boosting the illegal market in vapor products. In January, an official “toolkit” aimed at addressing the U.S. black market in vapor products described how, a year earlier, the Food and Drug Administration, as part of its enforcement priorities for vapor products was targeting: any flavored cartridge-based product using flavors other than tobacco or menthol; all other products for which the manufacturer had failed to take or was failing to take adequate measures to prevent minors’ access; and any product that is targeted to minors or that is marketed in a way likely to promote use by minors.

Of course, it’s easy to say, “well, fair enough, other flavors are simply not permitted.” But the ban on these other flavors was not taken in a knowledge vacuum. Those other flavors were a lifeline for some adult consumers wishing to switch from high-risk cigarettes to low-risk vaping products. And the importance of this lifeline is acknowledged in the toolkit, which was produced by a partnership between the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and the National Crime Prevention Council. “FDA also acknowledged the risk of an illicit trade of ‘black market’ … vapor products arising out of this new enforcement policy but maintained that it has the regulatory tools and enforcement authorities to address such products,” the toolkit says.

Does this strike you as odd? The National Crime Prevention (my emphasis) Council is apparently happy to work with the FDA while it participates in the creation of a black market for vapor products. That is not crime prevention: It is crime control at best and crime uncontrol at worst.

If you read through the toolkit, one of the justifications for banning most flavors in vapor products and thereby fanning the flames of the illegal trade in them is that these flavors appeal to minors and therefore encourage them to use vapor products. But there must be something else going on here. According to the toolkit, the black market for vapor products is an “emerging concern across the country.” And “[f]irst and foremost they [black market products] undermine tobacco control measures to address underage use of tobacco and nicotine products.” But the toolkit also tells us that, according to the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) conducted by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control* (CDC), there has been a decline in underage use of vapor products. “In 2019, 28 percent of high school students and 11 percent of middle school students used vapor products,” the toolkit quoted. “In 2020, 19.6 percent of high school students and 4.7 percent of middle school students used vapor products. This amounted to 1.8 million fewer high school [students] and middle school students using vapor products in 2020 compared to 2019.” (*Usually, but less logically, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

But there are other concerns that the toolkit highlights. “According to FDA, ‘(a)dditional risks posed by these [illicit] products include the potential that they contain harmful chemicals or constituents that are not present in other products, that they are manufactured using comparatively poor quality controls and that they are designed in ways that facilitate modifications by distributors or users—all of which increase the risk of adverse events.’”

There is truth in this, but note the “potential” qualification and the reference to designs that facilitate modifications, which, according to my reading, muddies the waters. The toolkit talks of the ability of users to add illicit substances such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but this is outside the sphere of vaping with nicotine, the lifeline for many smokers.

The toolkit also says that black market products contribute to and facilitate other criminal activity that threatens the U.S. economy, public health and community safety as well as violating the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies. And here we come to an important crossroads. Is the fight against black market vapor products there to protect consumers or companies?

Well, the IPR Center says, working in partnership with Philip Morris International and Juul Labs, it is “proud to offer a training course on illicit trade in tobacco and vapor products,” which, we must hope, refers to a course on combatting the illegal trade in tobacco and vapor products. I have no problem with PMI and Juul playing such a role. In fact, I would imagine that these two companies have a lot to bring to the table. But there does seem to be a worrying level of inconsistency in the way that tobacco/nicotine companies are viewed: on the one hand as partners and on the other hand as pariahs.

While PMI and Juul have a lot to bring to the table, they also have a lot to lose, unfairly, in the way of intellectual property rights, but then it is surely the case that a lot of smaller companies have had their intellectual property rights taken away from them by the actions of the FDA in demanding ludicrously complex and expensive market authorization applications. And why don’t consumers get a say? It would seem from the toolkit that their sole function is to be the audience during lectures on how to behave. Is that going to go down well with an ex-smoker who has had the vaping product she used to quit her cigarette habit withdrawn because it’s too appealing?