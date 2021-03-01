Mitt Romney Calls For Nationwide Flavor Ban

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has called for flavored vaping products to be pulled from shelves across the United States, reports 2KUTTV. Romney introduced legislation in September 2019 that would have banned the sale of all flavored vapor products except tobacco flavors, but it was never taken up for a vote.

“The analysis shows that nearly one-fourth of high school kids are vaping on a regular basis—tobacco products—and in many cases marijuana as well,” Romney said, adding that the government needs to do everything it can to stop the sale of flavored vaping products and implement a robust public education campaign to warn kids about the dangers of vaping.

In October 2019, the Utah Department of Health issued an emergency order banning the sale of flavored vapor products in Utah, which was met swiftly with a lawsuit from tobacco retailers. The products remain available for sale today.

In 2019, the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the U.S. was raised from 18 to 21.