FTC Seeks Marketing Data from Vapor Companies

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on March 1 ordered five e-cigarette companies to turn over sales and advertising data.

The agency wants 2019 and 2020 sales, advertising and promotional expenditures from Juul Labs, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Fontem U.S., Logic Technology Development and NJOY.

“The orders seeking 2019 and 2020 data follow similar orders the FTC issued to e-cigarette manufacturers in October 2019 to collect information about industry sales and marketing for the calendar years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018,” the FTC wrote in a statement.

“The goal is to help the commission, policymakers and the public better understand this rapidly growing market. The FTC’s e-cigarette study complements studies the agency has been conducting for many years on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.”

Among other data, the commission seeks annual data on the sales and giveaways of e-cigarette products, information about the characteristics of the companies’ e-cigarette products, annual advertising and promotional expenditures and information about e-cigarette product placement, the websites and social media accounts used to advertise or sell e-cigarettes, affiliate programs, influencer marketing and college campus programs.