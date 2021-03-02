Women in Tobacco to Celebrate Women’s Day

Women in Tobacco (WIT) will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with a virtual meeting starting at 16:30 U.K. time.

During the meeting, WIT will highlight the work of two female authors—Karen Blakely and Katherine Graham.

Blakely, who previously published a book on change management, will offer a sneak preview of her latest work, Leading with Love, which is scheduled for release in July. Graham, previously with Japan Tobacco International in Geneva and London, will share excerpts from her debut novel, Salt Sisters, which will be published on March 11.

Participants in the WIT meeting will have an opportunity to win a signed copy of each book.

Click here for more information about the meeting and the authors. To register, please contact Kathryn Kyle.