Reynolds American Appoints Senior Leaders

Reynolds American Inc. has appointed two senior leaders.

Shay Mustafa, currently senior vice president of modern oral, will assume the role of senior vice president of business communications and sustainability, reporting to Reynolds’ president and CEO, Guy Meldrum. Mustafa will serve on the Reynolds management team and will also serve on the global business communication and sustainability leadership team.

Mustafa has successfully held leadership roles within the corporate sector and as co-founder of a technology start-up. Within the Reynolds companies, she has held a range of positions, including leading the Newport, Pall Mall and Grizzly brands. She has also set up the new modern oral business unit, which includes the Velo brand.

Leila Medeiros, currently senior vice president of vapor, will become senior vice president of new categories, which combines the leadership of the Reynolds companies’ Vuse vapor and Velo modern oral brands.

Medeiros joined the BAT Group in 2001 in Brazil and has successfully served in numerous leadership roles in different BAT geographies before assuming her current position in the U.S.