Japan Tobacco Recognized for Promoting Employee Health

Japan Tobacco (JT) has been recognized under the 2021 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program, also commonly known as the “White 500,” in the large enterprise category for the fifth consecutive year.

The program, conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, recognizes the top 500 organizations that view their employees’ health as essential from a business management perspective, implementing various initiatives to support the improvement of their health.

“We are honored to be recognized on the ‘White 500’ yet again,” said Koichi Mori, senior vice president of human resources, in a statement. “JT is committed to ensuring the physical and mental well-being of all our employees, which we believe is essential for our sustainable growth. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, our commitment remained unchanged. We have been promoting new ways of working, including active utilization of remote work and online meetings and continuing our business operations while taking all necessary health-related measures. We prioritized the health and safety of all of our colleagues, their families and all of the stakeholders.”

JT believes that its inclusion in the “White 500” reinforces its commitment toward continuously adapting its workplace to ensure all colleagues can work comfortably.