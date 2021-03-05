Covectra Appoints New Directors

Covectra, a supplier of serialization and track-and-trace solutions for tobacco and other applications, has appointed Renaat Van den Hooff and Gary Miloscia to its board of directors, effective Feb. 15, 2021.

Van den Hooff brings more than 35 years of global operating experience in the healthcare industry, with specific expertise in consumer pharmaceuticals, medical devices and supplies/services for the pharmaceutical industry. He held various senior leadership positions as CEO and board member of Temptime Corp. and as president and CEO of a public startup healthcare company that developed and sold innovative wound care products. He had a 20-year career with Johnson & Johnson, serving the latter time there as president of the J&J-Merck consumer pharmaceuticals joint venture worldwide.

Miloscia has more than 22 years of experience in management. He currently serves as chief financial officer for Covectra where he is responsible for all strategic business and financial planning and analysis as well as marketing activities. Prior to joining Covectra, he held senior level positions at Fidelity Investments, Health Dialog and American Express.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Renaat and Gary, two highly accomplished industry veterans, to our team,” said Steve Wood, president and CEO of Covectra, in a statement. “Their collective experience across a range of diverse strategic roles will be highly instrumental as we continue to advance our product development and build out our pipeline. I look forward to working with them and leveraging their unique expertise.”