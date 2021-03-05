Delnevo Joins FDA Tobacco Scientific Advisory Committee

Cristine Delnevo, director of the Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies and a professor of health behavior, society and policy at the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC).

Delnevo will be one of nine voting members on the committee, which advises the FDA on regulating tobacco products. Her four-year appointment will conclude on Jan. 31, 2025.

“I have valued the importance of this FDA advisory committee since the signing of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act in 2009,” said Delnevo. “I am thankful to those who served before me and look forward to working with an esteemed group of colleagues to help the FDA make regulatory decisions to protect public health and reduce tobacco-related morbidity and mortality.”

Delnevo’s expertise covers population-level tobacco behavior trends, noncigarette tobacco products such as cigars and e-cigarettes, tobacco control policy and regulation, and survey methods research. Delnevo has also authored more than 200 scientific articles, reports and book chapters and serves as a senior associate editor for Tobacco Regulatory Science