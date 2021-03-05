Swedish Match Plans Annual Meeting

Swedish Match will hold its annual general meeting on April 13.

Due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted pursuant to so called mail-in procedures, meaning that no shareholders will attend the gathering in person or through proxy. Instead, shareholders can participate in the meeting by voting and submitting questions in advance pursuant to the instructions described here.

Swedish Match posted record sales and operating profit in 2020, finishing the year with top-line growth across all product segments.

Performance was driven by strong traction for ZYN nicotine pouches in the U.S. along with double-digit operating profit growth in local currencies for the smoke-free and cigar product segments in both the full year and the fourth quarter, the company announced in February.