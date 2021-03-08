KT&G to Hold Annual General Meeting

KT&G will hold its 34th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on March 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. Korea Standard Time.

The meeting will be held in Vision Hall at the KT&G Human Resources Development Institute in Daejeon.

Shareholders who attend the AGM are required to attend with their social security ID cards (proof of investment for foreign residents) and can exercise their voting rights indirectly using a proxy statement.

KT&G solicits the exercise of voting rights by proxy.

To secure shareholders’ safety and prevent infection or spread of Covid-19, the company recommends exercising voting rights by using the e-proxy system rather than attending the AGM.

If an amendment motion is submitted on an item at the shareholder meeting, the votes previously submitted via the e-system are regarded as abstained.

KT&G posted record financial results in 2020. An agenda of the AGM is available here.