VPR Brands Sues for Auto Draw Patent Infringement

VPR Brands has filed lawsuits against three more vapor companies for violating its “auto draw” patent. The cases are in addition to suits filed against three other companies in February.

Granted in 2009, the patent covers vaping products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off and covers auto-draw, buttonless e-cigarettes, cigalikes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor.

“Just this week, we have filed three additional lawsuits, which brings the total to six with many more expected and likely as almost every company in the vape space has at least one product which uses the patented ‘auto draw’ technology.” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, in a statement. “We will be aggressively pursuing every company infringing on our patent no matter how small or how large they may be.”

VPR Brands and SRIPLAW, an intellectual property firm, have started to identify and notify companies they suspect of infringing on the VPR patent. Most recently, VPR Brands and SRIPLAW filed litigation against Mong, B&G Trading and Lightfire Holding. The three previous suits were filed against Jupiter Research, Cool Clouds Distribution and XL Vape.

“We want to make sure VPR Brands’ patent, which is valid until 2030, is enforced and our intellectual property rights are protected,” said Frija. “We intend to send a clear message to the industry that we mean business and of course, as they say, ‘business is business,’ it’s nothing personal; in the end, its just business.”