Securience and VapinDirect Merge

Securience is merging with VapinDirect, an online vaping wholesaler. The parent to the DuraSmoke, Forge, AmericaneLiquidStore, and VapeMoar brands will officially become a part of VapinDirect beginning March 31, 2021, according to an email to its customers.

Last month, Securience announced it would be shuttering its business. In a letter to its partners, the company attributed its decision to a recent amendment of the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act outlawing the shipping of vapor products through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

“A top priority of ours has always been to ensure guidelines and legal rules are held to the utmost standards, the company wrote in its most recent message. “PACT Act raises these standards, and we want to ensure all our customers that they will be maintained. This merger will allow us to continue to distribute products business to business.”

Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, VapinDirect will take over Securience’s manufacturing capabilities in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. VapinDirect will also be adding another thousands of products to Securience’s existing catalog.

“VapinDirect is larger and thus more financially stable, having about [five times] our employment level, and thus better able to manage growth and change in the industry,” Securience wrote. “Our existing employees will be added to their team and will continue to use the same ISO-certified processes and equipment in the same Wauwatosa location.”

The company will be contacting its wholesale customers over the coming weeks to introduce VapinDirect and clarify its shipping procedures. “There are many other challenges within the industry concerning PACT and this merger is one of the many ways we will continue to find a way,” the email states.