South Africa: Cigarette Ban ‘Successful’

“This notable reduction in COPD presentations reduced service pressure of emergency center and most likely benefited patients’ health,” the study states. “Whilst the tobacco sales ban has had detrimental effects on economy, one of the benefits has been a reduction in emergency center attendance of patients with COPD exacerbations compared with that during the same period from the previous year. Further research and policies are needed to ensure ongoing reduction in the prevalence of smoking.”

According to the study, only 9 percent of smokers quit during the lockdown.

An online survey of smokers found that 93 percent maintained their habit by paying up to 250 percent more for illicit products.

South Africa, Botswana and India implemented smoking bans as part of their Covid-19 restrictions. India’s ban lasted six weeks, Botswana’s ban lasted 12 weeks and South Africa’s ban lasted five months.