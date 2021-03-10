BAT Unveils Ambitious New Environmental Targets

British American Tobacco (BAT) has unveiled ambitious new environmental targets in its 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

In 2020, BAT announced its ambition to be carbon neutral for emissions resulting from its own business activities by 2030. The most recent commitment also aims to cut emissions across its value chain. This builds on BAT’s existing efforts to engage with suppliers on climate change and to support contracted farmers in adopting less carbon-intensive farming techniques.

Having achieved its water recycling target ahead of time, BAT also announced it will set the bar higher to increase the amount of water recycled to 30 percent by 2025. By 2025, BAT also aims to have 100 percent of all manufacturing sites certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship.