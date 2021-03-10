BAT Announces Investment in Greece

British American Tobacco (BAT) will invest €30 million ($35.72 million) and create 200 new jobs in Greece, reports The National Herald, citing a company announcement. The investment will reportedly focus on BAT’s Glo Hyper tobacco-heating product.

BAT has paid €3.2 billion in taxes and social insurance contributions in recent years, supporting around 30,000 workers in its retail and distribution network and 10,000 workers in tobacco production.

BAT invests heavily in research and the development of new alternative smoking products. Globally, more than 1,500 scientists and specialists work at its R&D centers.

Originally launched in Japan, Glo Hyper came to Greece in 2018.