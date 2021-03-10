Cerulean Launches Aerosol Measurement System

Cerulean has launched a new stand-alone Aerosol Temperature Measurement System (ATMS), the company announced on its website.

The ATMS is designed for research and quality assurance applications to measure the temperature of aerosol generated from e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products.

The ATMS monitors and records aerosol temperature on a puff-by-puff basis in real time and is available in multiholder configurations of one, four, five, eight, 10 and 20 channels.

Comprising a supplied portable computer with an intuitive user interface and ISO-compliant Cambridge Filter Holders, the ATMS can be fitted to any vaping machine and will record and display in real time the aerosol temperate during the experiment.