Illegal Tobacco Destroyed in Australia

Australian law enforcement officers uncovered more than 40 hectares of illegal tobacco on properties on either side of the Victoria-New South Wales (NSW) border, reports The Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Based on the excise that would be charged on legal tobacco of the same weight, the tobacco’s potential value was estimated at $84.3 million.

More than 183 tons of tobacco was found during raids on a property at Kyalite, in southwest NSW. The Natural Resources Access Regulator participated in the action to investigate possible water theft.

“That’s the biggest crop we have discovered to date,” said Australian Border Force Commander Greg Linsdell, who headed up the taskforce.