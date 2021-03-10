Illegal Tobacco Destroyed in Australia
Australian authorities destroy illicit tobacco at Beverford
(Video: OTA)
Australian law enforcement officers uncovered more than 40 hectares of illegal tobacco on properties on either side of the Victoria-New South Wales (NSW) border, reports The Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Based on the excise that would be charged on legal tobacco of the same weight, the tobacco’s potential value was estimated at $84.3 million.
More than 183 tons of tobacco was found during raids on a property at Kyalite, in southwest NSW. The Natural Resources Access Regulator participated in the action to investigate possible water theft.
“That’s the biggest crop we have discovered to date,” said Australian Border Force Commander Greg Linsdell, who headed up the taskforce.
Another crop was found on the same day at Beverford, on the Victorian side of the border, where ATO officers destroyed 183 tons of illicit tobacco along with 140 kg of processed tobacco bales.
The next day, another 60.7 tons of illicit tobacco was seized and destroyed on a third property at nearby Vinifera.
Tobacco cultivation has been illegal in Australia for more than a decade. The country’s illicit tobacco market is worth about $822 million a year in evaded revenue. Linsdell said many organized crime syndicates, including outlaw motorcycle gangs, were involved in illegal tobacco production. “[The proceeds] are going into the hands of criminals to be used for other crimes, and buying this stuff, supporting this market, is a crime as well,” he said.
While charges were yet to be laid, those convicted of tobacco cultivation face penalties of up to 10 years behind bars.