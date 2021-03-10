Nicaraguan Cigar Festival Goes Virtual
Puro Sabor, the annual festival put on by the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco, will be held virtually on March 15, reports Halfwheel.
“The Nicaraguan cigar industry is once again opening the doors of its factories but this time in an innovative digital format,” said Claudio Sgroi, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco. “Visitors will be able to virtually join Nicaragua’s most important tobacco producers and cigar manufacturers.”
The event will be presented by Light ’em Up World, a European-based digital platform focused on cigars.
The virtual event will include a series of master classes, panel discussions and round tables covering 11 topics, ranging from growing tobacco to blending, production and marketing. There will also be sessions focused on technology and innovation in the cigar industry and corporate social responsibility.
Reinhard Pohorec of Light ’em Up World and Ra’ed Saqfelhait of the Leaf Master Dubai will moderate and host the event.
Registration is required.