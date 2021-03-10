Scandinavian Tobacco Pleased With 2020 Performance

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) delivered net sales of DKK8.01 billion ($1.28 billion) and EBITDA before special items of DKK1.83 billion in fiscal year 2020. This corresponds to 6.6 percent organic growth in net sales and 14 percent organic growth in EBITDA. Net profit decreased to DKK678 million from DKK748 million.

While the Covid-19 pandemic created significant challenges across the entire value chain, STG benefitted from its strong online presence combined with increased consumption of handmade cigars in the U.S. The integration of Agio Cigars delivered the expected synergies and the company’s Fueling the Growth program was completed one year ahead of time.