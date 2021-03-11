BAT and Organigram Team up on Next-Generation Cannabis

The BAT Group (BAT) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Organigram, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Organigram Holdings, focused on research and product development activities of next-generation adult cannabis products with an initial focus on cannabidiol (CBD).

This agreement augments ongoing BAT activities to expand its portfolio “beyond nicotine” and follows the pilot launch of Vuse CBD Zone in Manchester, U.K., earlier this year.

Through the collaboration, BAT will gain access to cutting-edge R&D technologies, product innovation and cannabis expertise, complementing BAT’s extensive plant-based expertise and development capabilities.

Organigram has a proven track record of consumer-led innovation and developing high-quality adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products, which are legally available in Canada.