White Cloud Ends U.S. Online Sales Due to Mail Ban

White Cloud asked vapor industry advocates to send a message to Congress and support the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) in its efforts to protect consumers’ right to access reduced harm alternatives. CASAA has organized a campaign to fight the U.S. mail ban.

White Cloud is not the first vapor company to suffer from the shipping ban. In March, Logic said it would end online sales of its e-cigarettes to U.S. customers. Securience announced a merger with VapinDirect to better cope with the shipping restrictions. Lizard Juice e-liquids also said it would stop mailing products to consumers.