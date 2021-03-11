White Cloud Ends U.S. Online Sales Due to Mail Ban
White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes, a stalwart in the vaping industry, will end all online sales for U.S. customers after the U.S. Postal Service stops shipping e-cigarettes on March 26. In a post on its Facebook page, the vapor company said that it will continue to fill international orders and will post a list of retail stores that will still carry White Cloud products in the U.S.
“This was not a decision we wanted to make, especially after putting so much effort into submitting our PMTAs to the FDA and ensuring our products never reached the hands of minors,” the company wrote on Facebook. “But, after spending the last couple of months searching for a solution to the vape mail ban, we’ve reached the end of all possible options, and there is simply nothing we can do to continue shipping domestically.
White Cloud asked vapor industry advocates to send a message to Congress and support the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) in its efforts to protect consumers’ right to access reduced harm alternatives. CASAA has organized a campaign to fight the U.S. mail ban.
White Cloud is not the first vapor company to suffer from the shipping ban. In March, Logic said it would end online sales of its e-cigarettes to U.S. customers. Securience announced a merger with VapinDirect to better cope with the shipping restrictions. Lizard Juice e-liquids also said it would stop mailing products to consumers.