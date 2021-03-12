Dutch Smoking Prevalence Down

Adult smoking prevalence rate for occasional smokers in the Netherlands was 20 percent in 2020, down from 22 percent in 2019, Statistics Netherlands revealed.

For daily smokers, the prevalence rate remained at 15 percent for 2020 and 2019. The survey also noted that 46 percent of adults said that they never smoked and that 34 percent said that they formerly smoked, figures that were also the same for 2020 and 2019.

The percentage of nonsmokers aged 18 years and over who said that they have never or were barely exposed to environmental tobacco smoke rose from 75 percent in 2019 to 79 percent in 2020.

The Dutch government aims to reduce smoking among adults to 5 percent by 2040, according to Statistics Netherlands.