Zimbabwean Growers Welcome Increased Forex Retention Cap

The Tobacco Farmers Union of Zimbabwe (TOFUZ) has praised the government for increasing the nation’s foreign currency retention cap from 50 percent to 60 percent ahead of the 2021 tobacco selling season,” reports All Africa.

Growers are now able to purchase and/or supplement their foreign exchange requirements from the auction system. The union had called for a 70 percent retention cap but noted that 60 percent was still a positive level for tobacco leaf growers.