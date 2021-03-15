UKVIA Proposes Regulatory Changes Ahead of U.K. Review

Developed by the sector’s leading businesses, the recommendations aim to help adult smokers quit while increasing vaping’s economic contribution and even addressing environmental concerns. The UKVIA blueprint, among other things, calls for:

The use of government-approved, expert health claims on products to encourage smokers to switch

Greater opportunities to engage with smokers, as current restrictions also deter those who may otherwise make the switch

The extension of certain regulations to cover additional vaping products, such as non-nicotine e-liquids, thereby supporting a highly responsible industry

Product size changes that reduce prevalence of single-use plastic

“The recommendations published today are the result of intense collaboration among vaping’s leading experts and entrepreneurs,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA. “This is truly a landmark moment in the history of our industry, which has grown to be a genuine market disrupter and a route out of smoking for people all over the world. With the adoption of these recommendations, the U.K. could take its place as a progressive, global leader on public health.

“The government has claimed that post-Brexit regulatory independence will mean a new, and better, way of doing things. Now is the time for this pledge to become a reality. By embracing this evidence-based approach, we can empower consumers, revitalize businesses and put the ‘Smokefree 2030’ ambition within our grasp.”