U.S. Mail Ban Forcing Vape Shops Out of Business

The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children (PACT) Act has forced many companies to discontinue U.S. online sales and even cease operations altogether. Among the most recent vape shops to announce the end of their business are Elevated Vaping in Houston, Texas, and the Vape Spot in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier, Securience, parent to DuraSmoke, announced a merger with VapinDirect to stay in business. Logic will end all online sales on March 16. White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes said it would end all online U.S. sales on March 26. Vapewild and Vistavape, too, announced that they would be closing shop.

Even companies overseas reported supply chain disruptions as a result of the U.S. mail ban.

“If the increase in shipping costs wasn’t enough, the bill also imposes huge paperwork burdens on small retailers and backs it up with threats of imprisonment for even innocent mistakes,” said Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association. “This is not a law designed to regulate the mail-order sale of vaping products to adults; it’s an attempt to eliminate it.”