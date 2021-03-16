Tobacco Harm Reduction Group Calls for Sensible Policies

Blanket bans on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) are a detriment to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), according to the International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organizations (INNCO), In a position paper released today, the group says bans on vapor and heated tobacco products (HTPs) are an overly simple solution that make the problems that come with combustible cigarette use far worse.

“The hundreds of millions of people who smoke in these countries should have the ability to make decisions about safer nicotine products, particularly when their own health is on the line,” said Samrat Chowdhery, president of INNCO’s governing board. “Overly simplistic policy solutions, such as proposed bans on all ENDS and THR products by the Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded The Union, are being offered as a blunt and impractical tool for a situation that requires pragmatism and nuance, making meaningful and sustainable change more difficult.”