Innovia Extends Sustainability Certifications

Innovia has expanded ISCC PLUS certification to its plants in Australia, Belgium and the U.K. This allows Innovia to produce its range of Encore sustainable films globally, supplying both certified renewable materials and certified circular material.

“The sustainable team based in Wigton supported the work that the local cross functional plant teams undertook in very tight timescales,” says Paul Watters, product development manager of packaging at Innovia. “To achieve ambitious schedules meant they had to adopt a well-coordinated and collaborative team approach.”

ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an independent multi-stakeholder organization providing a globally applicable certification system for the sustainability of raw materials and products.

Innovia has also developed its own internal life cycle analysis program, which enables it to measure key sustainability metrics, including carbon footprint and fossil scarcity on a cradle to gate basis.

“These additional certifications show our commitment to increasing our manufacturing footprint of certified renewable and recycled content films in line with customer demand for these types of products,” said Watters.