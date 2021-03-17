Investors Embrace Sting Free Snus

Sting Free AB has received SEK27 million ($3.1 million) through an ownership dispersion. Investors include Curt Enzell, inventor of the snus pouch and former head of research at Tobaksbolaget (Swedish Match).

Sting Free has developed a product that prevents the familiar stinging sensation on the gum from snus and nicotine pouch consumption, widening the pool of potential consumers for snus and pouches (also see “Patching the Pouch,” Tobacco Reporter, July 2017).

The technology is applicable to both snus and tobacco-free nicotine pouches and has already been successfully produced in prototype series with industrial and unmodified snus packaging machines. Swedish Match has signed a non-exclusive license agreement for the new technology and several other Nordic and foreign producers are expected to do the same soon.