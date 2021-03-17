Swedish Match Releases Annual Report

Swedish Match has released its annual report for 2020.

Highlights included record sales and operating profit, driven by strong traction for ZYN nicotine pouches in the U.S., and double-digit operating profit growth in local currencies for the smokefree and cigar product segments.

In local currencies, sales increased by 17 percent. Reported sales increased by 13 percent to SEK16.7 billion ($1.96 billion), despite significant strengthening of the Swedish krona during the year versus the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krona and the Brazilian real.

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments increased by 28 percent. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 23 percent to SEK7.16 billion.

Operating profit amounted to SEK6.99 billion and profit after tax was SEK4.89 billion.