Borgwaldt KC Presents New Vaping Machine

Borgwaldt KC has launched the NGX10, a 10-port linear vaping machine for next-generation products.

Exceeding ISO 20768 and CRM 81 specifications with gas analyzer options to match the specifics of these products, the NGX10 is a new, professional, flexible, efficient and reliable member of Borgwaldt KC’s well-known analytical vaping machines.

The NGX10 incorporates all the design and feature improvements specific to the emission testing of next-generation products.

The machine can handle all device sizes and shapes. For more information, visit www.borgwaldt.com.