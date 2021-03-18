Cambodian Leaf Tobacco Exports Down

Cambodia exported more than 5.8 million kg of leaf tobacco worth more than $17 million to nine countries last year, reports The Phnom Penh Post, citing figures provided by the ministry of agriculture. The numbers were down 14 percent and 28 percent, respectively, over 2019.

Buyers of Cambodian leaf included Vietnam, Indonesia, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Singapore and Germany.

In 2016, Cambodia and Vietnam agreed on preferential duties for agriculture products crossing their shared border. The Kingdom was allowed to export 3,000 tons of dried tobacco to Vietnam duty-free each year starting in 2016 under the agreement, which was renewed thrice for 2017–2019.

The average wholesale price for high-quality tobacco now ranges from KHR8,500 ($2.10) to KHR10,000 per kg.

Last year, the area under tobacco cultivation in Cambodia was 5,175 ha, of which 4,875 ha was harvested, representing a 1 percent drop from 2019, ministry statistics show.