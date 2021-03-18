Kaival Brands Reaches $100 Million in Revenue

Kaival Brands Innovations Group reported significant revenue and profitability milestones in the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021. The company achieved a cumulative $100 million in revenues since it commenced business operations in March 2020, despite revenue slowdowns during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to packaging and labeling updates.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company and Bidi Vapor made the decision to wash out inventory and repackage the entire product line in an effort to go “above and beyond” U.S. Food and Drug Administration packaging and labeling guidelines.