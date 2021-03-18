Troutman Pepper: Florida Settlement Ruling a Cautionary Tale

The recent Florida Supreme Court ruling that R.J. Reynolds must continue tobacco settlement payments to the state, despite having sold the cigarette brands in question, is a warning to settling parties that their agreements will be strictly construed, write Agustin Rodriguez and Dascher Pasco at Troutman Pepper.

This cautionary tale is important as state attorneys general and other regulators continue to resolve disputes via individual or multistate settlement agreements.

In December 2020, the Florida Supreme Court refused to take up R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s appeal of a ruling requiring the company to continue to make annual tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida.