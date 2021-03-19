Baek Reappointed as Chief Executive of KT&G

Bok-In Baek was appointed CEO of KT&G Corp. at the company’s 34th annual general meeting held on March 19 in Daejeon. Baek will lead KT&G for another term of three years.

Baek joined Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp. in 1993 and has held key roles in the company’s core businesses, including strategy, marketing, global business, manufacturing and R&D.

As CEO, Baek focused on the growth of the company’s global business, expanding into more than 100 countries and executing a KRW2.2 trillion export agreement in the Middle East. Baek also achieved an export agreement under which Philip Morris International commercializes KT&G’s Lil tobacco-heating device outside of South Korea. On Baek’s watch, KT&G breached the KRW5 trillion revenue mark for the first time in the corporation’s history.