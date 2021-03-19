Malawi Leaf Buyers Commit to Paying Above Minimum Price

The Malawi government has signed an agreement with tobacco leaf buyers that commits the buyers to purchase all leaf above the agreed minimum price that has been set for this year’s tobacco marketing season.

The minimum leaf price has not yet been for the 2021 growing season. Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe said that the government expects higher prices this year because production is well below the anticipated level, reports the Nyasa Times.

Leaf buyers are looking to purchase about 132 million kg of leaf in Malawi this season, but estimates indicate that only 122 million kg have been produced.