NATO Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The U.S. National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, reports CStore Decisions. The organization was founded in 2001 to fill a need for a national association that served tobacco outlet stores but has expanded to include every category of retail store that sells tobacco products.

NATO’s mission is to improve business conditions for retailers that sell tobacco in the U.S. while providing information to members on federal, state and local regulations and laws that pertain to the sale, advertising, promotion, regulation and taxation of tobacco products.