Swisher and EAS Expand Partnership

“I couldn’t be more excited about this arrangement and look forward to working with the Swisher sales and marketing teams and taking the Leap and Leap Go brands to the next level,” said Brown. “EAS was built from the ground up to prosper in the highly regulated tobacco environment, and with the bench strength of the Swisher sales and marketing teams, we have the power to broaden our reach and expand the distribution of these great brands,” he added.

Over the past several years, Swisher has continued to expand its offerings to include smokeless tobacco products, premium cigars and modern oral nicotine products to appeal to diverse and changing consumer tastes. Broadening its strategic partnership with EAS is another step toward becoming a more consumer-centric company.