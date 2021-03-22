Cambodia Cracks Down on Heating Products

Cambodia’s National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) has instructed all relevant ministries and institutions to take immediate action to stop the use and commercialization of heated-tobacco products (HTPs), reports The Phnom Penh Post.

“All forms of trafficking, trading and importation of HTPs must be stopped, and information on import restrictions must be disseminated to all vendors and the public,” the NACD stated in a directive.

Citing the World Health Organization, the NACD said the use of cigars, electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) and HTPs can lead to serious lung disease and even death. The announcement further said that using these products is also a motivating factor for people to use other illegal drugs.

Cambodia has restricted ENDS since February 2014, but its guidelines did not cover newer HTPs.

Deputy National Police Chief Mak Chito said that in the past, the authorities had confiscated many of these products. He said that although some other countries consider the use of these products legal, Cambodia does not allow it.

“In Cambodia, there are also bad people who are cheating by using methamphetamines or marijuana [with these devices],” he said.