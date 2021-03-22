Push for Menthol Ban Gains Momentum

The likelihood of a ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States is increasing as the impact of menthol cigarettes on Black Americans becomes clearer, according to an article in The New York Times.

Many public health advocates have been pushing for a crackdown on menthol cigarettes, but thus far no federal ban has been enacted.

Critics accuse the tobacco industry of marketing menthol cigarettes disproportionally to Black Americans, highlighting racial inequities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black smokers smoke less but die at a higher rate from heart attacks, strokes and other tobacco-related diseases than white smokers do. The FDA reports that 85 percent of Black smokers use Newport, Kool and other menthol brands. Menthol cigarettes are easier to become addicted to and harder to quit than plain tobacco, according to health advocates.