Zimbabwe Debates Price Mechanism

Stakeholders are debating whether minimum auction prices should continue to determine the pricing of contract tobacco in Zimbabwe, reports The Zimbabwe Mail.

Zimbabwe has a dual marketing system where tobacco is sold through both auction and contract. Over the years, prices have been determined by the minimum price paid on the auction market.

At the time this policy was put in place, tobacco sold through the auction accounted for nearly half the total output. Over the years, however, the share of auction sales has declined sharply because most farmers are unable to self-finance their operations due to lack of collateral. Last year, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) registered about 146,000 growers, of which 95 percent were funded by contractors.