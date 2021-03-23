Synthetic Nicotine Patent Approved in China

The China Patent Office has approved Next Generation Labs’ (NGL) patent application covering the process for the preparation of R-S [synthetic] nicotine, issue number 201580069647.2.

The approval will give NGL the ability to better enforce its intellectual property rights. NGL is the world’s largest manufacturer of S-isomer, R-S isomer and R-isomer synthetic nicotine sold under the registered brand name TFN.

According to NGL, the U.S. and Korean markets have been inundated with dozens of fake synthetic nicotine products and brands, and many manufacturers have misleadingly labeled bulk pure nicotine, bulk vape liquid mixtures, and vaping and oral nicotine products as made with TFN. In many instances, the nicotine contained in these products is not synthetic, tobacco-free or nontobacco but is in fact derived from tobacco sources.